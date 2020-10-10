Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile
