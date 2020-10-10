Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.