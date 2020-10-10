Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRPL. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.22.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -222.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last 90 days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

