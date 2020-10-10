PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16. PVH has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of PVH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in PVH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PVH by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

