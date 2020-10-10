QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

