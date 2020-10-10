QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

