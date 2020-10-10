QuadrantProtocol Trading 12% Higher This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $846,678.49 and approximately $45,232.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

