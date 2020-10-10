QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $12.24 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $12.65 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $18.94 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,226,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,146,146,300 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

