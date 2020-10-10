Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,955.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded up 110% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00064700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded up 91.5% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $4,955.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00083357 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021267 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qubitica Token Trading

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

