Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.79. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 519,173 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

