Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.78

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.79. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 519,173 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QBR.B. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

