Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.79. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 519,173 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.