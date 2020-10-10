Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $33.79. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 519,173 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QBR.B shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.