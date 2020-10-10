Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

CVE QST opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.68.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.