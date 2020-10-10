Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.98.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. Research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

