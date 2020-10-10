Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 59.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 38.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

