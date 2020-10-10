RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.95. RADA Electronic Ind. shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 309,588 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RADA. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $288.54 million, a P/E ratio of -665.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,229,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 326,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 750,800 shares in the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% during the first quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,404 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,185,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

