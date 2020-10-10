RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.02

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.02 and traded as high as $9.09. RADCOM shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 25,280 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on RDCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

