Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $71.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 65.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 849,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,090,000 after purchasing an additional 335,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

