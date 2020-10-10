Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) PT Raised to $5.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of METC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

