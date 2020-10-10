Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

RMBS stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $257,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.