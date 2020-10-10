Rand Mining Ltd (RND) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on November 20th

Rand Mining Ltd (ASX:RND) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Rand Mining Company Profile

Rand Mining Limited explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 12.25% interest in East Kundana Joint Venture located to the west north west of Kalgoorlie and north east of Coolgardie. The company also holds a 50% interest in Seven Mile Hill Joint Venture in Western Australia.

