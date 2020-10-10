Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rapid7 by 86.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after buying an additional 229,375 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

