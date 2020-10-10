Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of RPD opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.