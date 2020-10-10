Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.68.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

