Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTLR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.68.
Shares of RTLR stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.
