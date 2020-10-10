Raymond James Analysts Give Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) a C$10.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Heroux Devtek from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock opened at C$10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. Heroux Devtek has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$128.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heroux Devtek will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.