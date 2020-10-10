Raymond James Increases Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $44.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

EVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

EVA stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

