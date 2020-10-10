Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.59. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after buying an additional 835,272 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

