Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $541.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $519.51.

NVDA stock opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

