Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.50.

WING opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2,969.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $3,316,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

