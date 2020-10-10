Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from the reopening of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and its Wildfire properties. Apart from this, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects to drive growth. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols.”

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RRR. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 125,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 2,700 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.