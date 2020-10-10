Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $650.00 at SVB Leerink

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $629.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.69.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $602.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $288.98 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,882 shares of company stock worth $103,549,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.