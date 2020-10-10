Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE RM opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $232.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $89.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 27.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

