Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

RF stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $288,941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

