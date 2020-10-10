Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.88.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

