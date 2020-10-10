Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

