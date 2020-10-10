ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SOL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
ReneSola stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.67.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
