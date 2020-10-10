ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SOL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ReneSola stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $158.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.67.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

