Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of 736.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

