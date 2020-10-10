Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $654.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

In other Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY news, Director Mark A. Vogt purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $126,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,009 shares in the company, valued at $348,875.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 51.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

