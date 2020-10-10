Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
