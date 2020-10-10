Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. Resonant has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

