Reviewing Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Ascendia Brands (NYSE:ASCBQ)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Ascendia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $2.14 billion 0.76 -$372.20 million $3.48 8.55 Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascendia Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgewell Personal Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edgewell Personal Care and Ascendia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 5 3 1 2.40 Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus target price of $38.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Ascendia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.39% 12.13% 4.82% Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Ascendia Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Ascendia Brands

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

