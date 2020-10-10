Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

REV opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Revlon has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revlon by 64.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 208.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Revlon by 184.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

