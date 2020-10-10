Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.67, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

