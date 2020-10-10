RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.38. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 371,914 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

