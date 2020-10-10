Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.51.

REI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

