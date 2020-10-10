Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.58).

RIO opened at GBX 4,800.50 ($62.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,385.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 46.76 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

