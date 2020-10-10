Rise (RISE) Price Up 45.7% Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002704 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 161,588,753 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

