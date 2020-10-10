Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $54.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.44.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.14. 1,001,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,777. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.