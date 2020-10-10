Robert N. Hoglund Purchases 139 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,814.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ED opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

