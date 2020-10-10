Robert W. Baird Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $275.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.00.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $276.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $277.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.80.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.