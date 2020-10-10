Robert W. Baird Increases Steris (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $200.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.50.

STE opened at $188.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. Steris has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Steris by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,568,000 after buying an additional 103,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

