Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

NYSE:ROK opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day moving average of $205.22. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $246.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after buying an additional 571,279 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,443,000 after buying an additional 300,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

