Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as high as $5.75. Rocky Mountain Dealerships shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 10,610 shares trading hands.

RME has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 million and a P/E ratio of 55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.63.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$213.84 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

